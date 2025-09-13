NewsBytes Exclusive: 'Bad Girl' actress Shanthi Priya on making comeback

Priya on why she chose 'Bad Girl'

Calling her return a "rebirth," Priya shared how excited she was to work with fresh talent after decades in TV and theater.

She addressed criticism about Bad Girl's portrayal of a Brahmin girl, explaining that the story is really about different stages in a girl's life—not about any one caste or religion.

For healthier hair, Priya even shaved her head for the role on her hairdresser's advice.

The film has sparked mixed reactions but marks her return to cinema.