Ana de Armas's secret to becoming Hollywood's A-list darling

With her versatile acting and killer screen presence, Ana de Armas has become a standout in Hollywood . The Cuban actor's journey from her homeland to global stardom is one rife with strategic choices of roles and hard work. And, it is this journey that has made her one of today's most talked-about female actors, showing off her range from genres to roles.

#1 Breakthrough with 'Knives Out' De Armas caught everyone's attention with her brilliant performance in Knives Out as Marta Cabrera. She handled the complex character with finesse and earned the much-deserved critical acclaim. The movie's success catapulted her to the A-list of Hollywood, giving her more opportunities and recognition. She was both nuanced and engaging in the movie, proving she can match up to seasoned actors.

#2 Transitioning into action films Following the success of Knives Out, De Armas dived into action films, proving she can do it all as an actor. She was seen taking on roles that required physical prowess and adaptability, adding to the list of what she can do. Not only did this transition showcase her range, but it also led to high-profile projects in the action genre. Her commitment to performing stunts lent authenticity to these roles.

#3 Collaborations with renowned directors De Armas has worked with some acclaimed directors who helped her shape her career trajectory. By working with filmmakers known for their distinct styles, she has explored diverse narratives and character arcs. These partnerships have allowed De Armas to refine her craft while gaining insights from the industry veterans, contributing to building a lasting legacy.