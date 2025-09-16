Did Urvashi Rautela dodge ED's summons for the second time?

Previous summons

Rautela was summoned in March as well

The ED had also summoned Rautela in March this year, but she did not join the investigation then as well. An FIR was filed in Hyderabad against 25 celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, and Nidhhi Agerwal, among others, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The complaint stated that "thousands of lakhs of rupees are involved in these illegal platforms and it is also leading many families into distress."