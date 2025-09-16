Did Urvashi Rautela dodge ED's summons for the second time?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has reportedly yet to respond to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in the illegal betting app case. The agency had summoned her for questioning on Tuesday, September 16, but she failed to appear. If she skips this summons, it will mark the second time she has missed a scheduled appearance. The ED's investigation involves 29 individuals, including actors and social media influencers suspected of promoting illegal betting apps on digital platforms.
Previous summons
Rautela was summoned in March as well
The ED had also summoned Rautela in March this year, but she did not join the investigation then as well. An FIR was filed in Hyderabad against 25 celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, and Nidhhi Agerwal, among others, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The complaint stated that "thousands of lakhs of rupees are involved in these illegal platforms and it is also leading many families into distress."
Celebrity responses
Responses from other celebrities named in the case
In response to the betting app controversy, Raj admitted that he had appeared in one such ad in 2015 but quit within a year. On the other hand, Daggubati's team clarified that his endorsement deal was legal. Deverakonda denied any wrongdoing while speaking to the media as well. Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut criticized celebrities for promoting betting apps, claiming she had rejected several lucrative offers to endorse them.