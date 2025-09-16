Why is Dhanush's upcoming film called 'Idli Kadai'
Actor-director Dhanush recently explained the meaning behind the title of his upcoming film Idli Kadai. Speaking at the audio launch event, he revealed that the name is a tribute to his childhood. "An idli kadai is a very important aspect of my childhood," he said, adding that he and his siblings used to wake up early to collect flowers and sell them just so they could buy idlis from their local shop.
Dhanush further elaborated on the film's story, saying, "I thought what would happen if I made a film revolving around an idli kadai." "It's a story not only about that one store but inspired by the whole village I grew up in and some very interesting real characters that impacted me strongly from a young age." "Using those characters and elements, I created a fictional story for Idli Kadai. It's a film about our culture and my roots."
Idli Kadai is a Tamil-language action flick written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films. The movie is led by Dhanush and Nithya Menen in lead roles, supported by Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, R Parthiban, P Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. The project was announced in September 2024 as Dhanush's 52nd movie as an actor and fourth directorial venture. The movie is set to release on October 1.