'Idli Kadai' is releasing on October 1

Why is Dhanush's upcoming film called 'Idli Kadai'

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:06 pm Sep 16, 202502:06 pm

What's the story

Actor-director Dhanush recently explained the meaning behind the title of his upcoming film Idli Kadai. Speaking at the audio launch event, he revealed that the name is a tribute to his childhood. "An idli kadai is a very important aspect of my childhood," he said, adding that he and his siblings used to wake up early to collect flowers and sell them just so they could buy idlis from their local shop.