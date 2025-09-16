Why Google has laid off over 200 AI contractors

GlobalLogic, an outsourcing firm working for Google , has laid off over 200 contract workers who were helping improve Google's artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The affected workers had been performing tasks like reviewing and editing responses from Google's Gemini chatbot and refining AI-generated summaries for Google Search . The layoffs have raised concerns among the workers that their work was being used to train AI models, which could eventually replace them.

Role What did the contractors do? The contractors were required to verify if the AI system's responses were accurate, natural-sounding, and based on reliable sources. Despite their specialized roles, many workers complained about low pay, tight deadlines, and lack of job security.

Automation fears Accusations of using workers' skills to automate jobs Some workers have accused GlobalLogic of using their skills to train systems meant to automate the very work they were doing. Internal documents reviewed by WIRED indicate that the company was building AI tools capable of automatically rating chatbot responses. This has further fueled fears among the remaining workers about job security and their role in Google's AI development process.

Labor disputes Worker unrest and unionization attempts The layoffs come amid worker unrest, with some contractors trying to push for better pay and transparency. Others have complained about the workload pressure, including strict time limits for tasks that prioritized speed over quality. A group even planned forming a union under the Alphabet Workers Union but claims such efforts were discouraged. At least two workers have filed complaints with the US labor board, claiming they were fired for raising concerns about conditions.

Wage gap Disparities in pay among workers There are also reports of widening disparities within the workforce. Workers directly hired by GlobalLogic earned between $28-32 an hour, while contractors hired via third-party agencies were paid between $18 and $22 for the same work. Generalist raters, who did not need advanced degrees, were paid even less despite sometimes being pulled into more complex projects.