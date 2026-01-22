IMD warns of rain, snow, and storms across North India
India
The IMD says to expect rain and snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on January 22-23, with the weather spreading to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand soon after.
Punjab could see hailstorms and strong winds up to 60km/h, while Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi might get hit by thunderstorms on January 23.
Foggy mornings continue in many places, making travel tricky.
Why bother?
If you're out and about this week—especially in North India—plan for possible delays or disruptions from storms, fog, or sudden rain. The wild weather could cause disruptions. Farmers should also keep an eye out for crop damage.
And if you know any fishermen headed for the Arabian Sea—let them know it's best to stay ashore till January 26 due to rough seas.