In Nizamabad, Lakavat Anand, 39, allegedly kills partner during argument
India
A domestic argument in Telangana's Nizamabad district turned deadly when Lakavat Anand, 39, allegedly killed his partner with a farming tool.
The couple, who had been living together but often fought, saw their relationship take a tragic turn during this heated dispute.
Family members beat Anand to death
After the woman's death, her family members immediately retaliated and beat Anand to death at the scene.
Police arrived soon after and have registered separate cases for both deaths.
Both bodies are being examined as part of the investigation.