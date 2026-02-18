India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 3 expo opens

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 opened its expo to everyone at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, drawing a huge crowd of delegates from around 45 countries. This year's discussions focused on how tech can help tackle real-world challenges.

Research symposium, industry talks, and world leaders in attendance Day three was packed: top researchers shared new ideas at the Research Symposium, while industry leaders showed off practical uses of AI.

World leaders were also in attendance, with some scheduled to give speeches.

India announces $1.1 billion fund for AI startups India announced a $1.1 billion fund to boost homegrown AI startups and advanced manufacturing.

OpenAI's Sam Altman highlighted that over 100 million Indians use ChatGPT every week—making India the second-biggest market globally, especially among students.

Anthropic is opening its first India office in Bengaluru, and India is the second-biggest user of Claude after the US.