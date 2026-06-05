India and Bangladesh coordinate to verify nationalities and repatriate migrants
India
India and Bangladesh are teaming up to tackle illegal immigration, with both countries working together to figure out people's nationalities and send undocumented individuals back.
The Ministry of External Affairs called this a serious security issue for India, reminding everyone that foreign nationals need proper documents if they want to stay.
Gujarat and Assam detain suspected Bangladeshis
States like Gujarat and Assam are cracking down harder, running verification drives that have led to hundreds of suspected Bangladeshi nationals being detained.
There is also a focus on investigating those who help with illegal entry or jobs.
With such a long shared border, India is committed to working with Bangladesh through legal and diplomatic channels.