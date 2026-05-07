India and Vietnam elevate ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
India
India and Vietnam just upgraded their relationship to an "Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" during a meeting in New Delhi.
This move, marking 10 years of close ties, is all about stepping up teamwork on defense, trade, and digital payments, plus keeping things peaceful in the Indo-Pacific region.
India, Vietnam agree UPI link
The leaders signed 13 new agreements covering everything from banking to defense.
One highlight: India's UPI will soon work with Vietnam's payment system, making money transfers way easier.
Both countries are aiming for $25 billion in trade by 2030 (think more exports like grapes and fish).