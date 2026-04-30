India backs induction cooktops under Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

India targets 10 million homes for solar

The plan aims to get solar panels on 10 million homes and even lets families sell extra power back to the grid.

Induction cooktops are still pricey for most (only about 2% of homes use them), but the government is looking at ways to make them cheaper, like boosting local production and possibly cutting taxes.

Sales have already jumped this year as more households look for cleaner, self-reliant energy options.