India backs induction cooktops under Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
India
With LPG supply risks rising by Middle East conflicts, India is encouraging people to switch to induction cooktops.
The move is part of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers up to 300 units of free electricity per month and can support cooking through rooftop solar panels, making electric stoves a lot more appealing.
India targets 10 million homes for solar
The plan aims to get solar panels on 10 million homes and even lets families sell extra power back to the grid.
Induction cooktops are still pricey for most (only about 2% of homes use them), but the government is looking at ways to make them cheaper, like boosting local production and possibly cutting taxes.
Sales have already jumped this year as more households look for cleaner, self-reliant energy options.