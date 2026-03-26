India boosts LPG imports from Argentina amid Iran conflict worries

India locks in US LPG deals for 2026

India isn't stopping there. It's also locked in deals for 2.2 million tons of LPG from the US for 2026.

Since about 60% of India's LPG imports pass through the risky Strait of Hormuz, these moves are all about keeping kitchens running and avoiding disruptions at home, even if it costs a bit more or means cutting back supplies to industries.