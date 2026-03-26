India boosts LPG imports from Argentina amid Iran conflict worries
India
Worried about possible gas shortages because of the Iran conflict, India is switching things up with its LPG imports.
The country just bumped up shipments from Argentina to about 50,000 tons in early 2026, a big jump for a country that had not supplied LPG to India before 2024.
India locks in US LPG deals for 2026
India isn't stopping there. It's also locked in deals for 2.2 million tons of LPG from the US for 2026.
Since about 60% of India's LPG imports pass through the risky Strait of Hormuz, these moves are all about keeping kitchens running and avoiding disruptions at home, even if it costs a bit more or means cutting back supplies to industries.