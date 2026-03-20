India, China to restart border trade via Lipulekh Pass
India
India and China have decided to restart border trade through the historic Lipulekh Pass, along with Shipki La, and Nathu La, after a break since 2020 due to COVID-19 and border tensions.
The move was reported as part of plans to restart trade in June 2026.
Nepal's reaction
Nepal strongly objects, saying the Lipulekh Pass falls inside its territory.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli even brought it up with China's President Xi Jinping, and lodged a strong objection.
Despite these protests, India is sticking with its old trade route, hoping this reopening will help boost local economies and ease India-China relations, but it's definitely added a new twist to regional tensions.