India rejects UN report on youth facing retaliation, stigma

Swarup also questioned the basis of Romero's claims about India's young people.

The allegations were made amid widespread youth protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Yet, the special rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, asserts that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatization for discussing mental health or gender justice," Swarup said.

He termed her report as "hearsay without any basis," adding that it was a sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims.