India rejects UN report on youth facing retaliation, stigma
What's the story
India has rejected the claims of United Nations Special Rapporteur Gina Romero that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatization for discussing mental health or gender justice. First Secretary Anuj Swarup, Indian diplomat at the UN, made a strong rebuttal at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee. He said these allegations were based on anonymous and unverified submissions, adding that India's Constitution guarantees freedoms to every citizen under Article 19.
Report critique
'Hearsay without any basis'
Swarup also questioned the basis of Romero's claims about India's young people.
The allegations were made amid widespread youth protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Yet, the special rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, asserts that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatization for discussing mental health or gender justice," Swarup said.
He termed her report as "hearsay without any basis," adding that it was a sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims.
Civic engagement
Swarup challenges report's assessment of civic space
Swarup also challenged the report's assessment of civic space for young people in India.
He cited their participation in political movements and engagement with senior government leaders as proof.
"Ironically, the same report notes that young Indians created a satirical political movement," he pointed out, referring to Union Ministers' dialogue with the Cockroach Janta Party's delegation after July protests.
Government response
Swarup urges Romero to ensure greater scrutiny in reporting
Swarup also highlighted the government's constructive engagement with young people over public examination irregularities.
He cited Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, which brought together over five million young people to contribute to national priorities.
"Chair, a mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalize for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds," Swarup said.
He urged Romero to ensure greater scrutiny and fairness in her reporting before vilifying India based on unverified claims.