India exports Akash missile system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
India is now exporting its Akash missile system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, a move meant to push back against China's growing influence in the region.
Defense Secretary RK Singh called this a sign of how far India's homegrown tech has come.
The Akash is effective in dealing with high-velocity aerial targets, and this deal follows earlier exports to Armenia.
India expands ties in Central Asia
Tajikistan has long been a close partner for India, with both countries working together on security, intelligence sharing, and military training, like when India helped upgrade the Ayni Air Base near Afghanistan.
Turkmenistan is also key as India looks to build stronger connections across Central Asia, especially with Russia encouraging New Delhi to play a bigger role as a balance against China.