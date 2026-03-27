India faces energy crisis amid record electricity demand

Experts say better policies and investments could help

Electricity demand could hit a record 260 gigawatts this year, even though India has roughly 500 gigawatts of installed capacity (about half from non-fossil sources), coal still dominates electricity generation because solar and wind are intermittent.

Meanwhile, only about one-quarter of wastewater gets treated, making water shortages worse in cities.

Experts like Nitin Bassi from CEEW say better policies and investment could let India reuse huge amounts of treated wastewater by 2047, and speeding up renewables would take some pressure off the grid too.