India fast-tracks homegrown nuclear reactors for global stage

LWRs are the world's most popular type of nuclear reactor—they use regular water and power over 85% of civilian nuclear plants thanks to their simple, efficient design. With the SHANTI Act opening doors for private players and imports, India hopes these reactors will help hit a massive 100 GW nuclear energy target.

What's next for India's nuclear plans?

NPCIL plans to expand capacity by about 33 GW from both LWRs and PHWRs, and has proposed multiple new reactors, with research into thorium technologies and interest in foreign markets such as the UAE.

If you're into clean energy or global tech shifts, this is one space worth watching.