India feels the heat of West Asia conflict on industries
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has thrown a wrench into India's manufacturing scene, mainly because the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted.
Industries like steel, aluminum, textiles, and alcohol are feeling the pinch with higher shipping costs, gas shortages, and payment issues.
All this means factories are paying more to run and sometimes cutting back on production hours.
Government assures there's enough petrol, diesel
Worried about running out of fuel? The government wants everyone to know there's enough gasoline and diesel, thanks in part to extra imports from Russia, even though liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are tight.
Officials are asking people not to fall for online rumors or rush out to panic buy; they're focused on keeping essential fuels available so daily life isn't disrupted.