India, France announce 'special global strategic partnership' after Modi-Macron talks
India
India and France just leveled up their friendship, announcing a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" after talks in Mumbai on February 17.
PM Modi said the partnership would be a force for global stability and progress, while President Macron highlighted working together on everything from Rafale jets to submarines.
Aiming for a big boost in bilateral ties
This isn't just about politics—India and France are teaming up on defense tech, clean energy, space, and even AI in health.
They're launching an Airbus helicopter assembly line in Karnataka and co-developing new tech for the future.
It's a big move that could open up cool opportunities for innovation, jobs, and global influence.