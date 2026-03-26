India has 60-day crude oil supply in case of emergency
India
India has its energy game sorted, even with global hiccups like the Strait of Hormuz closure; the country now has a 60-day crude oil supply lined up.
The oil ministry says India is receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus suppliers across the world, so there is no risk of running dry any time soon.
Refineries running at full tilt
Refineries are running at full tilt, with a total reserve capacity of 74 days, while actual stock cover is around 60 days, keeping things smooth on the fuel front.
On top of that, India is bringing in big shipments of LPG from the US Russia, and Australia, and domestic production is up by 40%, now covering most daily needs.
The government is working closely with states to keep supplies steady and avoid any fuel shortages.