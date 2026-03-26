India has 60-day crude oil supply in case of emergency

Refineries running at full tilt

Refineries are running at full tilt, with a total reserve capacity of 74 days, while actual stock cover is around 60 days, keeping things smooth on the fuel front.

On top of that, India is bringing in big shipments of LPG from the US Russia, and Australia, and domestic production is up by 40%, now covering most daily needs.

The government is working closely with states to keep supplies steady and avoid any fuel shortages.