India hosts global AI Impact Summit for 1st time India Feb 18, 2026

India is hosting a global AI Impact Summit for the first time in the Global South from Feb 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Big names like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft are in town to talk about how AI can help developing countries grow.

The event expects around 250,000 visitors and features over 300 exhibitors from India and 30+ other countries.