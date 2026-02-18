India hosts global AI Impact Summit for 1st time
India is hosting a global AI Impact Summit for the first time in the Global South from Feb 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Big names like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft are in town to talk about how AI can help developing countries grow.
The event expects around 250,000 visitors and features over 300 exhibitors from India and 30+ other countries.
Health minister to launch new initiatives
The summit is all about "People, Planet, Progress." There are sessions covering topics like healthcare, agriculture, and economic growth.
Health Minister JP Nadda will launch two new initiatives—one for using AI in healthcare (SAHI) and another for open health data (BODH).
IndiaAI Mission and other investment commitments
India is developing 12 homegrown AI foundation models aimed at supporting multiple Indian languages—making tech more accessible for everyone here.
With roughly ₹10,372 crore earmarked for the IndiaAI Mission and other investment commitments, and a focus on local innovation instead of just following Silicon Valley's lead, the summit shows how developing nations can shape their own digital future with AI.