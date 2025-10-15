Next Article
India, Indonesia join forces for Samudra Shakti naval exercise
India
The Indian and Indonesian navies are teaming up this week for the fifth Samudra Shakti exercise, running from October 13 to 17, 2025, in Visakhapatnam.
The main aim? To strengthen their partnership and work better together at sea.
Exercise divided into 2 parts
Samudra Shakti-2025 is split into two parts: a harbor phase with friendly activities like joint yoga, sports matches, and expert exchanges, and a sea phase focused on real naval skills—think helicopter ops, air defense drills, and search-and-seizure exercises.
With India's INS Kavaratti and Indonesia's KRI John Lie in action, both navies are set to boost cooperation and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.