India seeks to boost US energy imports amid trade talks
India is looking to buy more energy—especially crude oil—from the US, which could help address Washington's concerns about the hefty $45.8 billion trade deficit from 2024-25.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal heads to Washington DC on October 16, 2025, joining the Indian delegation for talks to boost imports and address other trade issues.
The move comes as India's energy imports from the US have dropped a lot in recent years.
Agrawal's take on US energy imports
Agrawal pointed out that US energy imports fell from $25 billion to about $12-13 billion over the last 7-8 years, but there's room to add another $12-15 billion.
Meanwhile, both countries are pushing for a major trade agreement—even as the US faces a government shutdown—with hopes of doubling overall trade to $500 billion by 2030.
The US remains India's top trading partner, making these talks pretty important for both sides.