Northeast monsoon to hit Karnataka tomorrow; heavy rain expected
Heads up, Karnataka—IMD says the northeast monsoon is rolling in on October 16, bringing three days of heavy rain across much of the state before easing up after October 19.
According to C.S. Patil from IMD Bengaluru, folks in southern Karnataka should especially get ready for some serious showers.
What about the weather in Bengaluru?
South interior and coastal areas will see the most rain, while northern regions can expect lighter showers.
In Bengaluru, you're looking at cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, plus comfy temps between 21°C and 29°C.
This monsoon also means the southwest monsoon is officially wrapping up for the year.