President Murmu's Kerala visit: Sabarimala temple, college celebrations on agenda
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Kerala for a packed four-day visit from October 21-24, 2024.
Her schedule is a mix of spiritual stops, cultural moments, and college celebrations—showing some real love for Kerala's traditions and student community.
Spiritual stops and cultural moments
On Wednesday, she'll visit the famous Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple as it concludes the Thulamasa Pooja for the month, marking a significant occasion for devotees.
On Thursday, she will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan and join the Sree Narayana Guru Mahasamadhi event as chief guest.
Education and culture on the list too
The President's also making time for campus vibes: she'll celebrate St Thomas College's 75th anniversary in Pala, spend a night in Kumarakom, and then head to Ernakulam as chief guest for St Teresa's College's 100-year bash before heading back to Delhi.
It's a schedule that really puts Kerala's culture and education in the spotlight.