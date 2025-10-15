SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali: Conditions

Court lays down rules for sale, use of firecrackers

Green firecrackers can only be sold by licensed traders and must come from NEERI-approved manufacturers—no online sales allowed.

Authorities will run joint patrols at sales spots and collect samples for safety checks.

Pollution boards will keep an eye on air and water quality from October 14 to 25, and anyone breaking the rules could face fines or lose their license.

The court wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the festival while still protecting the environment.