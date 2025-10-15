Silver shortage forces jewelers to halt new orders

India's top jewelers have hit pause on new silver ornament orders as a global shortage sends prices soaring. With demand booming, premiums have jumped to ₹30,000 per kg—making silver a rare find this festival season.

Prices shot up to ₹1,74,000 per kg in India On October 15, 2025, silver hit a new high of $52.57 an ounce. In India, prices shot up to ₹1,74,000 per kg—outpacing gold's gains this year.

The spike is driven by tight supply and strong industrial and jewelry demand.

MCX hikes silver futures margins amid tight supplies The squeeze has pushed spot prices above futures (a situation called backwardation).

To keep speculation in check, MCX hiked silver futures margins to 1.5%.

Mutual funds have also paused new investments in silver ETFs due to the shortage and high premiums.