Next Article
Punjab schools to be closed for Diwali from October 19
India
Good news for students and teachers in Punjab—schools will be closed for a four-day Diwali break from October 19 to 22, 2025.
The holiday starts with a Sunday off, rolls into Diwali celebrations on October 20, and wraps up with Vishwakarma Puja on October 22.
This gives everyone a chance to enjoy the festival with family and friends.
Other holidays in October
October is packed with holidays in Punjab. Besides the Diwali break, there's Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Jayanti on October 16 and Chhath Puja (a restricted holiday) on October 28.
Diwali is extra meaningful for Sikhs, as it also marks Bandi Chhor Divas—the day Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was freed from Gwalior Fort.
Expect gurdwaras to be glowing with lights and lots of festive spirit!