Punjab schools to be closed for Diwali from October 19 India Oct 15, 2025

Good news for students and teachers in Punjab—schools will be closed for a four-day Diwali break from October 19 to 22, 2025.

The holiday starts with a Sunday off, rolls into Diwali celebrations on October 20, and wraps up with Vishwakarma Puja on October 22.

This gives everyone a chance to enjoy the festival with family and friends.