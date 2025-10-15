India is exploring health insurance for organ donors, recipients India Oct 15, 2025

India's top transplant body, NOTTO, is in discussions with the insurance regulator (Irdai) to explore affordable insurance options for organ donors and recipients.

Right now, most insurance plans don't specifically cover living donors, even as thousands wait for kidney and liver transplants.

The hope is that better coverage will alleviate financial stress and make transplants more accessible for families, without worrying about the bills.