India is exploring health insurance for organ donors, recipients
India's top transplant body, NOTTO, is in discussions with the insurance regulator (Irdai) to explore affordable insurance options for organ donors and recipients.
Right now, most insurance plans don't specifically cover living donors, even as thousands wait for kidney and liver transplants.
The hope is that better coverage will alleviate financial stress and make transplants more accessible for families, without worrying about the bills.
New digital registry, guidelines rolled out
To make things more transparent (and cut out shady middlemen), India has rolled out its first digital organ transplant registry.
Plus, new guidelines now give priority on waiting lists to women and families of past donors.
If these insurance plans actually happen, it could finally ease the huge financial stress that comes with giving—or needing—an organ.