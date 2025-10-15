Durgapur rape victim's father reaches out to Mamata Banerjee

The father of a second-year MBBS student, allegedly raped in Durgapur on October 10, 2024, has reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for support, calling her a "mother-like figure." He hopes she can help secure justice for his daughter, who was attacked after leaving campus with a friend to get food.

Father apologizes for past criticism of Banerjee The father apologized for any past criticism of Banerjee's comments on women's safety, saying, "If I have said anything wrong, I ask her to forgive me."

The family is pushing for a thorough investigation and justice for their daughter.

Six men arrested, including male friend Police have arrested six men, including the male friend who was with the victim.

Only one person is accused of sexual assault so far; others' roles are still being investigated.

The crime scene has been reconstructed with all accused present and forensic evidence collected.

The victim is receiving treatment.