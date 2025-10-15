Indian Railways to build 7,000km high-speed passenger corridors by 2047

What's in it for you? Benefits of new corridors

With India's huge population and growing demand for travel, these new corridors are designed to make intercity trips way smoother.

The plan includes advanced Indian-made signaling and control tech for safer journeys.

Since 2014, Indian Railways has already added thousands of kilometers of tracks and modern trains like the Vande Bharat Express.

Now, they're working on next-gen trains—think Vande Bharat 4.0 and Amrit Bharat 4.0—to make your future train rides even more comfortable and speedy.

If you love travel or just want your commute to get better, this is a project to watch.