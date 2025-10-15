Indian Railways to build 7,000km high-speed passenger corridors by 2047
Big news from Indian Railways: they're gearing up to build about 7,000km of dedicated high-speed passenger corridors by 2047, aiming for trains that can hit up to 350km/h.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025 in New Delhi.
This move is part of the Viksit Bharat vision to make travel faster and more reliable for everyone.
What's in it for you? Benefits of new corridors
With India's huge population and growing demand for travel, these new corridors are designed to make intercity trips way smoother.
The plan includes advanced Indian-made signaling and control tech for safer journeys.
Since 2014, Indian Railways has already added thousands of kilometers of tracks and modern trains like the Vande Bharat Express.
Now, they're working on next-gen trains—think Vande Bharat 4.0 and Amrit Bharat 4.0—to make your future train rides even more comfortable and speedy.
If you love travel or just want your commute to get better, this is a project to watch.