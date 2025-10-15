Next Article
PM Modi's Srisailam visit on October 16: Traffic restrictions
India
Heads up if you're planning a trip to Srisailam on October 16—Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, and there will be traffic restrictions from 9am to 2pm.
Roads leading to the temple from Telangana and Dornala (Andhra Pradesh) will be affected, so officials are asking devotees to plan ahead.
Officials urge people to be patient
District Collector Rajakumari Ganiya and SP Suneel Sheoran have urged everyone to follow traffic police instructions for safety and smooth movement.
They've promised things will go back to normal once the visit wraps up, so a little patience now means less hassle for everyone during this high-profile event.