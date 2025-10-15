PM Modi's Srisailam visit on October 16: Traffic restrictions India Oct 15, 2025

Heads up if you're planning a trip to Srisailam on October 16—Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, and there will be traffic restrictions from 9am to 2pm.

Roads leading to the temple from Telangana and Dornala (Andhra Pradesh) will be affected, so officials are asking devotees to plan ahead.