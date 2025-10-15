India, EU conduct joint counter-terrorism exercise on drone threats
From October 13-15, 2025, India and the European Union ran their first joint counter-terrorism exercise at the NSG headquarters in Manesar.
The focus? Tackling threats from drones, especially in crowded cities and big events.
Experts from both sides worked together on spotting, tracking, and neutralizing rogue drones—think high-tech teamwork in action.
Drill focuses on spotting, tracking, neutralizing rogue drones
Drones aren't just for cool videos anymore—they're becoming a real security challenge.
This drill wasn't just about today's threats, but also about future-proofing with tech like AI and advanced sensors.
The end goal: set up shared rules and quick-response plans to keep public spaces and infrastructure safe from drone attacks.
It's a big step for India and the EU in staying ahead of new-age security risks.