Supreme Court raps Centre on hanging; seeks humane execution alternatives

The Supreme Court has expressed its discontent over the central government's opposition to replacing hanging with lethal injection as a method of execution. The suggestion was made in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to end death by hanging. The court's bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, noted that the government seems unwilling to adapt to modern practices.

Execution debate 'Policy decision': Government's stand on lethal injection execution method Justice Mehta questioned the government's stance, saying, "Problem is, the government is not ready to evolve...it's a very old procedure, things have changed over a period of time." Senior Advocate Sonia Mathur defended the government's position by saying it was a policy decision. The PIL seeks to replace hanging with methods like lethal injection or shooting that could execute convicts within minutes.

Petition arguments Petitioner calls hanging 'cruel, barbaric and lingering' The petitioner, Advocate Rishi Malhotra, argued for lethal injection over hanging. He noted that 49 US states use it and called hanging "cruel, barbaric, and lingering." The petition also seeks to declare the right to a dignified death as a fundamental right under Article 21 of India's Constitution. It claims current execution methods violate this right and United Nations resolutions on minimizing suffering during capital punishment.