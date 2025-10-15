Sabarimala temple to reopen for monthly poojas on October 17

Schedule details

Temple will open for darshan on October 18

On October 18, the temple will open at 5:00am for darshan, marking the first day of the Malayalam month Thulam. That morning, a draw will be held at Sannidhanam to select melshanthies (chief priests) for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples for the coming year. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to visit on October 22, the last day of the monthly poojas.