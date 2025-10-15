Sabarimala temple to reopen for monthly poojas on October 17
What's the story
The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district will reopen for monthly poojas on October 17. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that the temple doors would be opened by chief priest Arun Kumar Namboothiri at 4:00pm on Friday. He will be joined by head priest Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru for the ceremony.
Schedule details
Temple will open for darshan on October 18
On October 18, the temple will open at 5:00am for darshan, marking the first day of the Malayalam month Thulam. That morning, a draw will be held at Sannidhanam to select melshanthies (chief priests) for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples for the coming year. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to visit on October 22, the last day of the monthly poojas.
Upcoming events
Restrictions on devotees expected during President's visit
The TDB is making arrangements for President Murmu's visit, which will impose restrictions on devotees on October 22. The Sree Chithira Attathirunal festival will be celebrated at Sannidhanam on October 21. Sabarimala is opening for monthly poojas at a time when a political row is raging in connection with the alleged irregularities in gold-plating in the temple.