Jaipur: Passengers jump out of moving bus as it catches fire
India
On Wednesday in Jaipur, a CTSL mini-bus caught fire on Tonk Road.
As flames and thick smoke quickly spread, passengers had to jump out of the moving bus to escape.
Some people got minor injuries, but everyone survived.
Incident raises concerns about safety and maintenance
Firefighters managed to control the blaze, but the incident left locals worried about poor maintenance and missing safety checks on city busses.
This comes right after a tragic private bus fire in Rajasthan that killed 21 and left 15 seriously hurt.
Officials have promised full investigations and support for victims.