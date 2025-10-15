Sabarimala temple to open for October poojas on October 17
Sabarimala's iconic Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala is opening for its October poojas from October 17 to 22, 2025.
The rituals kick off with a ceremonial opening on the 17th, and devotees can start visiting from early morning on the 18th.
Temple's annual draw for chief priests on October 18
The temple will hold its annual draw for next year's chief priests on October 18, and the Sree Chithira Attathirunal festival—a big deal for devotees—lands on October 21.
These events are expected to bring in thousands from all over India.
President Droupadi Murmu's visit on last day of pooja season
On October 22, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the temple, so expect tighter security and some restrictions for regular visitors that day.
The mix of traditional rituals and a presidential visit makes this pooja season especially noteworthy for both locals and pilgrims.