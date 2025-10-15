Over 100 Pakistani soldiers killed during 'Operation Sindoor': Army DGMO

During "Operation Sindoor," which lasted from May 7 to May 10, over 100 Pakistani soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) , Indian Army 's Director General Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has claimed. "Our initial estimate was 35-40 (Pakistani) casualties, but the Pakistanis, possibly unwittingly, let out in their own awards list on August 14...the number of posthumous awards that they awarded suggested over 100 casualties on the LoC," Ghai told media.

Retaliatory action Operation Sindoor was launched as a retaliatory strike "Operation Sindoor" was launched as a retaliatory strike against the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted nine terror camps across the LoC. "After the terror targets were struck by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, there was cross-border firing from Pakistan immediately," Ghai said.

Failed attacks Pakistan's drone attacks during the operation a 'dismal failure' Ghai also described Pakistan's drone attacks during the operation as a "dismal failure." He said that despite communication between the two Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), Pakistan continued to send drones. "A variety and class of drones were utilized in an attempt to cause casualties and damage... But everything was a dismal failure," he said.

Naval preparedness If Pakistan had continued hostilities, it would have been catastrophic The Indian Navy was fully prepared to join the operation, Ghai said. He warned that if Pakistan had continued hostilities, it could have been "catastrophic for it, not only from the sea but from other dimensions as well." He affirmed that Pakistan's losses on the ground included a C-130 class aircraft, an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) system, and four to five fighter jets.