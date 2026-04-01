India introduces new online gaming and LPG rules May 1
India
Heads up: Starting May 1, 2026, both online gaming and LPG (cooking gas) services in India are getting a regulatory makeover.
New rules aim to make gaming safer, while LPG users might see price tweaks and stricter verification steps.
OGAI gaming rules, LPG Aadhaar eKYC
The Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will require high-risk gaming platforms to register, set age limits, and add parental controls, and foreign-run apps must follow Indian regulations.
For LPG users, expect possible price updates that reflect global trends, along with Aadhaar-based eKYC and better delivery tracking.
Make sure your information is up-to-date so you do not lose access to your gas supply.