India introduces new online gaming and LPG rules May 1

OGAI gaming rules, LPG Aadhaar eKYC

The Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will require high-risk gaming platforms to register, set age limits, and add parental controls, and foreign-run apps must follow Indian regulations.

For LPG users, expect possible price updates that reflect global trends, along with Aadhaar-based eKYC and better delivery tracking.

Make sure your information is up-to-date so you do not lose access to your gas supply.