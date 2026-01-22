India launches 2nd dolphin census under Project Dolphin

The new survey covers more ground—including Irrawaddy dolphins in the Sundarbans and Odisha —and splits into two phases: first along the Ganga and Indus rivers, then in the Brahmaputra, Ganga tributaries, and Odisha systems. Researchers will use hydrophones (underwater microphones) to listen for dolphins as they travel by boat.

Why does it matter?

This census isn't just about numbers—it helps spot threats like pollution or accidental catches and guides smarter ways to protect river life.

Fun fact: in the previous census (date not specified in the source), Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had the most dolphins.

The work now could shape how we care for these playful mammals in India's rivers.