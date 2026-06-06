India launches deepwater East Coast exploration to curb energy imports India Jun 06, 2026

India is rolling out a major exploration drive to find more oil and gas at home, especially along its East Coast.

After a recent natural gas discovery in the Andaman Sea, the government is dusting off old seismic data and inviting bids for new deepwater surveys in key regions like Mahanadi, Bengal-Purnea, Cauvery, and Krishna-Godavari (KG).

The goal? Tap into hidden reserves and rely less on imports.