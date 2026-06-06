India launches deepwater East Coast exploration to curb energy imports
India is rolling out a major exploration drive to find more oil and gas at home, especially along its East Coast.
After a recent natural gas discovery in the Andaman Sea, the government is dusting off old seismic data and inviting bids for new deepwater surveys in key regions like Mahanadi, Bengal-Purnea, Cauvery, and Krishna-Godavari (KG).
The goal? Tap into hidden reserves and rely less on imports.
Three-year imaging project uses expert companies
This three-year project will use advanced imaging tech to get a clearer look underground.
By letting expert companies handle data collection and analysis (without big up-front government spending), India hopes to speed up discoveries, especially in promising but underexplored basins.
If all goes well, these efforts could boost local energy supplies and help cut down those hefty oil and gas import bills.