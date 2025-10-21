India looking to buy more S-400 systems from Russia
India is looking to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia after seeing them work well in recent operations like Operation Sindoor.
The Defence Ministry's proposal could get the green light before Russian President Putin visits India this December.
New purchase could mean even stronger air defenses for India
Back in 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 systems—three have arrived, and two more should be here by 2026-27 (thanks to some supply delays).
This new purchase could mean even stronger air defenses for India, and there's talk of building some of the systems locally under "Make in India."
December summit to focus on defense upgrades
The December summit isn't just about S-400s. Both countries will also discuss upgrading BrahMos missiles and possibly adding new air-to-air missiles, showing how their defense partnership keeps growing.
Instead of switching to newer tech like the S-500, India is doubling down on what already works.