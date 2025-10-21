Kolkata's air quality plummets to 'poor' levels on Diwali night

Hospitals report rise in breathing, heart problems

Uncontrolled firecracker use after hours fueled the pollution surge, especially in areas like Chandni Chowk and Ballygunge.

Hospitals saw a 15-20% jump in breathing and heart problems, mainly among asthma patients and older people.

Environmentalists are now pushing for tighter rules—like lowering firecracker noise limits—to help protect public health during festivals.

The uneven AQI across neighborhoods also shows how tough it is to balance festive fun with cleaner air.