Mettur Dam reaches full capacity for 7th time this year
India
The Mettur Dam has reached its full capacity of 120 feet for the seventh time this year—a first in its 91-year history—thanks to heavy rains and strong inflows from Karnataka.
To manage the overflow, officials are releasing extra water into the Cauvery River, with plans to release into the Kollidam River if inflows remain high.
Flood warnings issued in parts of Tiruchi
Flood warnings are out for parts of Tiruchi, especially Lalgudi and Pullampadi, where rising river levels could put homes and farms at risk.
Locals are being urged to move to safer spots and avoid river activities, while authorities stay on alert to keep everyone safe.