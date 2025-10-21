Mettur Dam reaches full capacity for 7th time this year India Oct 21, 2025

The Mettur Dam has reached its full capacity of 120 feet for the seventh time this year—a first in its 91-year history—thanks to heavy rains and strong inflows from Karnataka.

To manage the overflow, officials are releasing extra water into the Cauvery River, with plans to release into the Kollidam River if inflows remain high.