Delhi's post-Diwali pollution spike highest since 2021

Health impacts and causes of pollution spike

This year's pollution spike is way above what Delhi usually sees after Diwali, with previous years topping out at 462 in 2021.

Breathing in so much fine particulate matter isn't just uncomfortable—it can seriously affect your health.

The main culprits are firecracker smoke, barely-there winds, and weather conditions that trap dirty air near the ground.

Authorities have already rolled out extra pollution control measures, but the air is still tough to breathe for everyone in Delhi-NCR.