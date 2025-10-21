Delhi's post-Diwali pollution spike highest since 2021
Delhi's air quality took a sharp hit right after Diwali, with PM2.5 levels soaring to 488 micrograms per cubic meter—more than triple what they were before the festival.
This is the highest post-Diwali pollution the city has seen since 2021, based on Central Pollution Control Board data from 2021 to 2024.
Health impacts and causes of pollution spike
This year's pollution spike is way above what Delhi usually sees after Diwali, with previous years topping out at 462 in 2021.
Breathing in so much fine particulate matter isn't just uncomfortable—it can seriously affect your health.
The main culprits are firecracker smoke, barely-there winds, and weather conditions that trap dirty air near the ground.
Authorities have already rolled out extra pollution control measures, but the air is still tough to breathe for everyone in Delhi-NCR.