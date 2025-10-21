Howrah: Men threaten female doctor with rape, arrested
A traffic home guard and his neighbor were arrested on Tuesday after an incident on Monday at Howrah's Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital after allegedly threatening a junior female doctor with rape.
The conflict started when the doctor couldn't fully examine a pregnant patient due to complications, which led to aggressive behavior from the patient's relatives.
Incident raises concerns about safety of healthcare workers
The situation turned violent as the doctor was slapped, had her arm twisted, and faced verbal threats. One of the accused even falsely claimed to be a senior police officer.
Thanks to quick thinking by hospital staff, police arrived promptly; after the doctor filed a complaint at the police station, both men were arrested.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for healthcare workers in hospitals.