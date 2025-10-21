Next Article
Over 150 cases filed against cracker-bursting violators in Delhi
India
Delhi Police have filed over 150 cases against people who ignored Supreme Court rules on firecrackers this Diwali.
The court had set strict hours—only October 19 and 20, from 6-7am and 8-10pm—for bursting crackers.
Many didn't stick to these timings or sold crackers illegally.
As a result of people bursting firecrackers beyond the allowed hours, Delhi's already bad air quality became even worse.
Most violations in Dwarka, Rohini, Outer districts
Most violations happened in Dwarka, Rohini, and the Outer districts, with dozens of cases for bursting crackers at the wrong times and several for illegal sales.
Police have stepped up patrols and are urging everyone to celebrate responsibly, hoping to keep the city's air from getting any more toxic.