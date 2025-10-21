Next Article
Tamil Nadu: 3 brothers, quarry workers die in road accident
India
A heartbreaking accident near Kangeyam, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday claimed the lives of three people—including 21-year-old college student K Maithreyan and his 12-year-old brother K Karan—when their scooter, carrying their mother K Kalaivani, collided head-on with another bike.
Dhuki Ram Das, one of the three men on the other bike, also lost his life in the crash near Paranjervali.
Investigation underway
Kalaivani survived but was injured, along with two men from the second bike—Dileep Das (31) and Bikash Malik (18), both quarry workers.
All three are being treated at a government hospital.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what led to this tragic accident involving young lives and workers far from home.