India upgrades Kabul office to full embassy
India just upgraded its Kabul office to a full embassy, marking the first big diplomatic move since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.
The announcement happened during Afghanistan's Foreign Minister's visit to India, signaling a push for stronger ties and more support between the two countries.
Jaishankar's remarks on Afghanistan visit
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the new embassy will help boost cooperation, with plans for more flights connecting both countries soon.
India also donated 20 ambulances and medical equipment to Afghanistan, showing ongoing support for development and humanitarian needs.
Talks touched on tackling terrorism together and working on projects like water resource management—steps aimed at building a deeper partnership going forward.