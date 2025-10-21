Diwali brawl in Gujarat claims man's life, 5 arrested India Oct 21, 2025

A Diwali celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat, took a tragic turn early Tuesday when 28-year-old Divyang Vinod Chudasama lost his life during a heated argument over firecrackers.

Things got out of hand around 1am after a firecracker exploded near a child, sparking a fight between two groups.

When Chudasama returned to confront the other group about his broken chain, the clash escalated and he was fatally injured.