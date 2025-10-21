Next Article
Diwali brawl in Gujarat claims man's life, 5 arrested
India
A Diwali celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat, took a tragic turn early Tuesday when 28-year-old Divyang Vinod Chudasama lost his life during a heated argument over firecrackers.
Things got out of hand around 1am after a firecracker exploded near a child, sparking a fight between two groups.
When Chudasama returned to confront the other group about his broken chain, the clash escalated and he was fatally injured.
Case filed by deceased's mother
Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, including members of one family.
The case was filed by Chudasama's mother Pushpa, who shared that she has already lost her husband and elder son before this tragedy.
Investigations are ongoing.